Venues use app to prove vaccination status. Here’s how it works

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern Stage were silenced for more than a year, co-owner Cindy Barber thought they were moving in the right direction by scheduling shows and bring back concert-goers.

However, she and other venue owners are now fielding requests from musicians, changing the arrangement.

“Some require masks, some are requiring that all of your staff be vaccinated, and they want proof of that,” said Barber. “People are on tour, and they’re vulnerable.”

The Beachland is part of about a dozen Cleveland-area venues banding together to require vaccinations to attend shows.

She said this is establishing a good practice.

“We’re going to have a separate door person who is going to have to check for a vaccination card next to a driver’s license to make sure the name is the same,” said Barber. “We’re going to have to trust people quite a bit.”

Barber said they’re exploring a partnership with a new app, called Bindle to bolster confidence and safety measures,

“The thesis behind the company is that we need a way, a very simple way to leverage technology to make it really easy for people to prove that they’re not infectious, that they’re unlikely to get each other sick,” said Gus Warren, CEO and co-founder Public Benefit Corporation.

Warren said Bindle is already being used in 23 states, including Ohio.

“We’re seeing demand from venues, live venues, concerts, theaters, and also return to work,” he said

Here’s how it works: Either a vaccine or test result is added to the platform.

You attest to the fact that it’s accurate and not fraudulent.

It’s then uploaded onto a network.

You can search where you want to go.

Participating venues list their policies; when you’re cleared you get a QR code for entry.

Warren said establishing credible checks and balances in verifying has been the biggest challenge.

“Unlike other countries where there’s a centralized database of vaccinations and also test results, the U.S. doesn’t have that,” said Warren. “It’s a very very fragmented system.”

He said a data format, called VCI, is an established standard that’s in the pipeline.

According to Warren, widespread adoption of that will better allow for fully-verified credentials.

Until then, and with only paper vaccination cards, many are still relying on essentially an honor system.

“You can put it on your phone, and you can take a picture of it as long as we can see it and somebody can verify it,” said Barber.

At the Beachland, they hope to fill the schedule, the stage and the seats safely.

