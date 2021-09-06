2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman receives medical care after water rescue at East 55th Street Marina

(WMBF)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders were able to get a woman out of the water after she fell into Lake Erie near the East 55th Street Marina Sunday evening.

Cleveland firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the fire department.

Cleveland police and fire, Metroparks deputies, and Coast Guard personnel were on scene.

The woman was back on land and receiving medical care on the scene shortly after 10 p.m., according to the fire department.

Her condition and the circumstances that lead to her fall into the water were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

