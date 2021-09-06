Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after police chase ends in crash
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A police chase that started in Parma ended with a woman seriously hurt when the suspect’s car crashed in Cleveland.
A woman in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition after it crashed on Broadview Road at Montclair Avenue, Cleveland EMS confirmed.
Security footage from a nearby auto shop shows the car crashing into a pole.
The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
