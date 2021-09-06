Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after police chase ends in crash

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A police chase that started in Parma ended with a woman seriously hurt when the suspect’s car crashed in Cleveland.

A woman in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition after it crashed on Broadview Road at Montclair Avenue, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

Police chase starts in Parma, ends in Cleveland with car hitting a pole on Broadview. Male driver fled, female passenger seriously injured. @cleveland19news @ParmaPolice @CLEpolice pic.twitter.com/K1sg5d52yD — Vic Gideon (@VicGideon) September 6, 2021

Security footage from a nearby auto shop shows the car crashing into a pole.

Doc’s Automotive was kind enough to share their surveillance video with us. It shows the impact of the Parma Police Chase suspect car. pic.twitter.com/GFl3H4Th0Q — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 6, 2021

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

