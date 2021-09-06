2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after police chase ends in crash

The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A police chase that started in Parma ended with a woman seriously hurt when the suspect’s car crashed in Cleveland.

A woman in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition after it crashed on Broadview Road at Montclair Avenue, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

Security footage from a nearby auto shop shows the car crashing into a pole.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Holiday Weekend Wrap-up Forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Plenty of sunshine for Labor Day; rain and thunder later this week
Woman receives medical care after water rescue at East 55th Street Marina
FirstEnergy to require customers reset passwords after ‘suspicious activity’ detected
Wadsworth police canceled an alert for Carolyn Pickering, 77, who was taken from her nursing...
Wadsworth police find missing 77-year-old with dementia