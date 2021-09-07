1 horse dies after being rescued by Portage Animal Protective League, 5 others recovering

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - One of six horses rescued by The Portage Animal Protective League last Thursday died Tuesday morning.

Rescuers said the grey horse, they named Zeus, was not strong enough to handle the severe malnutrition he had suffered.

Four other horses are responding well to treatment, but a fifth horse, a mare, is still in critical condition.

The horses are being cared for by Focus Rescue and Rehabilitation, a nonprofit that saves neglected, abused and slaughter-bound horses, said Janet Page, who serves on the organization’s board.

Call the shelter at 330-212-8754 if you can donate. You’ll be scheduled for a drop off at FOCUS Rescue and Rehabilitation, located at 645 Manning Road in Mogadore.

You can also send a monetary donation online.

WARNING: Some may consider these images graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

