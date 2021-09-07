Akron police find grenade inside apartment, evacuate residents

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents inside a Mull Avenue apartment building were evacuated Monday evening after Akron police found a grenade inside one of the apartments.

Akron police officers were called out to the building in the 900 block of Mull Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to check on a tenant who had not been seen in a week.

When officers arrived, they said the front door was open, a rear window was broken and the residence ransacked.

When officers entered the home, they found the grenade and called the Bomb Squad.

The Bomb Squad collected the device and later determined it was inactive.

The tenant was later located safe in Medina County.

Akron police said the burglary remains under investigation.

