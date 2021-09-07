2 Strong 4 Bullies
Barberton teacher saves choking middle school student with Heimlich maneuver

Barberton Middle School teacher Mr. Hermann
Barberton Middle School teacher Mr. Hermann(Source: Barberton City School District Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What one Barberton City School District teacher learned on those regular faculty development days may have saved a student’s life.

The district honored “Mr. Hermann” recently after he saved a Barberton Middle School student who was choking during lunch.

According to school officials, Mr. Hermann performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student, eventually “dislodging the food” stuck in the child’s throat.

Please join us (by tapping Like and Love") in honoring Mr. Hermann today! Today a student was choking at lunch and Mr....

Posted by Barberton City School District on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“When we have professional development days, these are some of the things our teachers and administrators train for, but don’t always use,” the district shared on Facebook.

