Barberton teacher saves choking middle school student with Heimlich maneuver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What one Barberton City School District teacher learned on those regular faculty development days may have saved a student’s life.

The district honored “Mr. Hermann” recently after he saved a Barberton Middle School student who was choking during lunch.

According to school officials, Mr. Hermann performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student, eventually “dislodging the food” stuck in the child’s throat.

Please join us (by tapping Like and Love") in honoring Mr. Hermann today! Today a student was choking at lunch and Mr.... Posted by Barberton City School District on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“When we have professional development days, these are some of the things our teachers and administrators train for, but don’t always use,” the district shared on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.