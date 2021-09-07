2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deadly crash: Ohio trooper’s cruiser mangled after being hit by pickup truck during traffic stop

OSHP cruiser hit
OSHP cruiser hit(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser is now a mangled mess of metal after it was struck during a recent traffic stop.

According to 19 News affiliate WTVG, a 52-year-old man was killed in the crash and four others were hurt, including the Ohio trooper.

The state law enforcement agency said the Defiance Post trooper’s cruiser was stopped on the shoulder with a passenger car during a traffic stop when it was hit by a pickup truck driver who failed to move over.

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, WTVG said.

Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

