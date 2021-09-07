Deadly crash: Ohio trooper’s cruiser mangled after being hit by pickup truck during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser is now a mangled mess of metal after it was struck during a recent traffic stop.

According to 19 News affiliate WTVG, a 52-year-old man was killed in the crash and four others were hurt, including the Ohio trooper.

The state law enforcement agency said the Defiance Post trooper’s cruiser was stopped on the shoulder with a passenger car during a traffic stop when it was hit by a pickup truck driver who failed to move over.

This holiday weekend and always, troopers remain dedicated to serving the motoring public. Yesterday, a Defiance Post trooper’s car and the car he had stopped on the shoulder was struck by a pickup truck. Please #MoveOver for flashing lights and if you can’t, you must #SlowDown! pic.twitter.com/4CSbnWlNRY — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) September 5, 2021

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, WTVG said.

