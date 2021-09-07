FirstEnergy workers from Cleveland area helping restore power in Louisiana

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 500 FirstEnergy workers are currently in Louisiana assisting in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf.

As of Monday, nearly 500,000 people are without power in the state.

“Seeing the devastation and damage in person impacts you differently than when you see photos or news reports,” said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

She’s on the ground with the line workers who have been rebuilding several miles of powerlines. They’re also repairing or replacing broken, snapped, and leaning power poles.

This #LaborDay, 500 of our workers are assisting @EntergyLA with #Ida restoration in Jefferson Parish, La. The work includes replacing 100s of utility poles + installing new power lines and other equipment. In many areas, we're starting from scratch to rebuild the power system. pic.twitter.com/SmMaQS5Scr — FirstEnergy Corp. (@firstenergycorp) September 6, 2021

“This is the type of work that fuels them,” she told 19 News. “It’s really their passion. While most people would not be so excited to leave their family for up to three weeks at a time and work long hours, this is what they live for.”

The crews arrived about a week ago and are expected to stay for as many as three weeks in all.

