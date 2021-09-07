2 Strong 4 Bullies
FirstEnergy workers from Cleveland area helping restore power in Louisiana

By Jim Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 500 FirstEnergy workers are currently in Louisiana assisting in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf.

As of Monday, nearly 500,000 people are without power in the state.

“Seeing the devastation and damage in person impacts you differently than when you see photos or news reports,” said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

She’s on the ground with the line workers who have been rebuilding several miles of powerlines. They’re also repairing or replacing broken, snapped, and leaning power poles.

“This is the type of work that fuels them,” she told 19 News. “It’s really their passion. While most people would not be so excited to leave their family for up to three weeks at a time and work long hours, this is what they live for.”

The crews arrived about a week ago and are expected to stay for as many as three weeks in all.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

