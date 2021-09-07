2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts former Cleveland Municipal Court worker for attempted rape, kidnapping

Zino Kirby resigned as a Cleveland Municipal Court employee after he was charged with rape for...
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a former Cleveland Municipal Court worker on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction.

Zino Kirby, 50, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center in July.

The victim is a social services employee.

She told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.

A visiting judge handled Kirby’s arraignment in municipal court last month, due to Kirby’s former position.

Kirby will be back in court on Sept. 30.

