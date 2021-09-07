2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man dies in Painesville apartment fire

Man dies in Painesville fire
Man dies in Painesville fire(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Painesville, according to a press release from Painesville City Fire.

At approximately 10:26 AM, Painesville Fire received a call for a toxic odor coming from an apartment on East South St.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire had extinguished on its own

Crews made entry into the apartment, where they found the man dead.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, and investigators responded.

Painesville City Fire Department received assistance from Painesville Township’s Arson K-9 along with the

Painesville Police to help with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the deceased

male is being withheld pending identification and notification of relatives.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

Desmond Beasley (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
Dance teacher wanted for raping former students arrested by US Marshals in Bedford
Vaccine
Tri-C hosts vaccination clinics across multiple campuses
Raython Fields
Suspect arrested for murder of 20-year-old Elyria man
Case Western Reserve study shows Pfizer vaccine loses 80% of antibodies in 6 months.
Nursing home residents & care workers lose significant immunity 6 months after receiving Pfizer vaccine, CWRU study shows