Man dies in Painesville apartment fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Painesville, according to a press release from Painesville City Fire.

At approximately 10:26 AM, Painesville Fire received a call for a toxic odor coming from an apartment on East South St.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire had extinguished on its own

Crews made entry into the apartment, where they found the man dead.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, and investigators responded.

Painesville City Fire Department received assistance from Painesville Township’s Arson K-9 along with the

Painesville Police to help with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the deceased

male is being withheld pending identification and notification of relatives.

