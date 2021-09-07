Men destroy merchandise during fight inside Lorain gas station (video)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two men who destroyed hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise while fighting inside a gas station.

Trying to identify these males: The male in the black shirt violently assaulted the male in the orange shirt. In the... Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

According to Lorain police, this happened inside the Sunoco Gas Station on Oberlin Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 3.

At this time, police do not know what the men were fighting about or if they even know each other.

If you recognize either man, please call or text Detective Gray at 440-654-3397.

