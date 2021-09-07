Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy afternoon and warmer today; showers and storms arrive by tomorrow morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer air mass today in advance of a cold front that will roll through tomorrow morning. Sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Windy this afternoon. South to southwest wind increasing to 15-25 mph. High temperatures lower to middle 80s. It looks pretty dry tonight. We will be tracking a wave of showers and storms building in from the west. The latest forecast is has scattered showers and storms developing from west to east tonight. Overnight temperatures fall into the 60s. Scattered showers and storms tomorrow morning as the cold front passes. Some clearing by afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s. A shot of even cooler air Thursday. A few lake effect showers and storms in the area. Best chance along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures lower to middle 70s.

