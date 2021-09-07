2 Strong 4 Bullies
Norwalk woman killed after Huron County motorcycle crash

(Gray News)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RIDGEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is dead after the motorcycle she was a passenger on missed a curve and crashed Monday evening in Ridgefield Township in Huron County.

Sarah A. Downing, 32, of Norwalk, was killed in the crash that occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jonathan D. Downing, 31, also of Norwalk, was driving a 2013 Harvey Davidson motorcycle southbound on Drake Road when he failed to negotiate a curve on Drake Road and overturned, according to the release.

The bike left the right side of the road and both Downings, who are husband and wife, were ejected, the release said.

Neither was wearing a helmet, the OSHP said.

Jonathan Downing was seriously injured and taken to the Fisher Titus Medical Center.

The patrol said that alcohol and unsafe speed are suspected factors in the crash.

