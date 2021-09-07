Remains of Navy medic killed in Afghanistan to return home Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of United States Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman

3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, are scheduled to arrive at Cleveland

Hopkins International Airport Wednesday at 10:25 a.m, according to a press release from the Navy

Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office.

Soviak, was killed during an attack Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,

Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021, while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

Procession Plans

A private procession will begin at the airport and is scheduled to travel west on the Ohio Turnpike to

U.S. Route 250 at Exit 118, at which point the public procession will begin.

“Veteran-affiliated motorcycle escort units, public safety officials, and members of the

community are asked to stage as noted below,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

“All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route.

Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway.”

Veteran Service Organizations with motorcycle escort units are asked to stage at the

commercial vehicle transfer lot located near the Ohio Turnpike’s Toll Booths at Exit 118

and U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the CertainTeed Corporation at 11519

U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the processional route no

later than 11:30 a.m., according to the press release.

The public processional route is scheduled to proceed south on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker

Road intersection to State Route 113 East, east on State Route 113 East through the Village of

Milan, passing Edison High School where Soviak graduated in 2017, north on Berlin Road to

West Main Street in Berlin Heights, east on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61),

south on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will

conclude.

The release stated individuals participating in the public procession will be directed by law enforcement agencies to continue south on State Route 61 past the funeral home.

Only official vehicles from the procession will be allowed to park at the funeral home.

“All motorists traveling in the general area of the public procession between the approximate

times of 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. should be aware of the possibility of intermittent total road

closures by law enforcement officers along and adjacent to the public processional route,”

Sigsworth said. “Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.