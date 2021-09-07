2 Strong 4 Bullies
Repeat rapist sentenced for attacking Summit County woman he met on Facebook dating app

William Queen
William Queen(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 51-year-old man who was found guilty by jury of raping a woman he met on an online dating app will face a Summit County judge for sentencing on Tuesday.

The court appearance for William Queen is scheduled for 1 p.m. He was found guilty in August on two counts of rape and one count of felonious assault, court records show.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the sentencing.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, the Akron man and victim met through a dating app on Facebook. The two went to the woman’s apartment for dinner and TV in September 2019. Queen then grabbed the victim, assaulted her, and raped her, investigators said.

Queen was also convicted of rape in 1999 for a case in Medina County. He was released in 2018 after serving 16 years in prison.

