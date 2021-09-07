Severance Hall and Playhouse Square to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend concerts, shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patrons of both Severance Hall and Playhouse Square will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test and wear masks to attend concerts and shows this fall.

The requirements go into effect September 15 at Severance and September 30 at Playhouse Square, according to media releases issued by the organizations Tuesday.

Both Severance and Playhouse Square say they will communicate directly with ticket holders to tell them how to provide the proof.

“These requirements were developed in response to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and they will remain in place until further notice,” the Cleveland Orchestra release said.

Those who can not provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of attending can contact the Severance Hall ticket office for a refund.

“We strongly believe that the policies we are putting in place are essential to ensure the health and well-being of musicians performing on stage, the staff and volunteers who help make concerts and events possible, and our audience members who trust us to provide them with a safe environment when they come to our hall to hear great music,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra in the release. “We remain extremely grateful to all our audience members for their understanding, and for their flexibility, so that we can come together once again to enjoy the extraordinary power of live music inside Severance Hall.”

Those who feel ill or have cold-like symptoms should stay home.

The requirements at Playhouse Square are similar: masking is a must, and vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test are required.

But the theaters will take proof of a negative test result from a lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test taken within six hours before entering the theater or a negative test result from a PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entering.

“From the momentum we have created with the successful run of THE CHOIR OF MAN, we are building toward full-capacity performances for the return of Broadway, our beloved resident companies, concerts and comedy shows,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci. “We are all eager to enjoy live performances together again; the vaccination requirement being enacted by Playhouse Square and venues across the country enables us to maintain our forward motion responsibly. Our first priority is always the safety of our audiences, staff, volunteers and the artists who visit us, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Playhouse Square for a safe and memorable experience.”

Playhouse Square said that they have upgraded their HVAC system to include air handlers equipped with air filters that trap COVID-19 particles. Additionally, they say they installed a bi-polar ionization system that reduces risk from COVID-19.

The theater district said that it understands that people may have concerns about buying tickets to future events and will be flexible with patrons during the next season.

“If ticket holders become unwell or have concerns about attending a show, flexible options are available,” the release said.

