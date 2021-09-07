Sherwin-Williams faces criticism from civil rights groups over construction for Cleveland headquarters project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sherwin-Williams Company is facing criticism from a civil rights organization representing Black contractors over how the Cleveland-based business hired workers for a new headquarters construction project.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, co-founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Black Contractors Group of Cleveland allege that the Sherwin-Williams Company failed to diversely offer contracts for the $600 million construction build, despite reported promises of more jobs for minorities.

A demonstration with supporters of the two groups was held at the site of the future Sherwin-Williams building on Tuesday morning.

Now, the groups are calling for a meeting with the Sherwin-Williams executives to discuss hiring more minority companies to help build the new facilities, including a 36-story headquarters building, planned for downtown Cleveland.

The Sherwin-Williams Company recently told 19 News that decisions on construction companies are still in the process of being made.

The groundbreaking for the project could take place by 2021 with occupation of the building by 2024.

