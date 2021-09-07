2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sherwin-Williams faces criticism from civil rights groups over construction for Cleveland headquarters project

Sherwin Williams schematic design package
Sherwin Williams schematic design package(Sherwin Williams)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sherwin-Williams Company is facing criticism from a civil rights organization representing Black contractors over how the Cleveland-based business hired workers for a new headquarters construction project.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, co-founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Black Contractors Group of Cleveland allege that the Sherwin-Williams Company failed to diversely offer contracts for the $600 million construction build, despite reported promises of more jobs for minorities.

A demonstration with supporters of the two groups was held at the site of the future Sherwin-Williams building on Tuesday morning.

Now, the groups are calling for a meeting with the Sherwin-Williams executives to discuss hiring more minority companies to help build the new facilities, including a 36-story headquarters building, planned for downtown Cleveland.

The Sherwin-Williams Company recently told 19 News that decisions on construction companies are still in the process of being made.

Read the full statement from the Sherwin-Williams Company on hiring equity and inclusion

The groundbreaking for the project could take place by 2021 with occupation of the building by 2024.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

OSHP cruiser hit
Deadly crash: Ohio trooper’s cruiser mangled after being hit by pickup truck during traffic stop
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts former Cleveland Municipal Court worker for attempted rape, kidnapping
Barberton Middle School teacher Mr. Hermann
Barberton teacher saves choking middle school student with Heimlich maneuver
Norwalk woman killed after Huron County motorcycle crash