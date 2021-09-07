2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect arrested for murder of 20-year-old Elyria man

Raython Fields
Raython Fields(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed 27-year-old Raython Fields of Lorain was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Yadiel Torres of Elyria.

Capt. William Pelko said officers found Torres shot dead in the head on the sidewalk in the 350 block of Broad Street around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Elyria Police Detectives worked with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Lorain Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find and arrest Fields, according to the Pelko.

Pelko said Elyria Police Detectives continue to work on this investigation.

If you have any information on this case, call Det. Homoki at 440-326-1215 or email homokijm@cityofelyria.org.

Raython Fields
Raython Fields(Elyria Police)

Below is 19 News’ original coverage of the homicide:

