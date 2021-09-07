Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake Police confirmed two adults and two children were found dead in their English Turn home from a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

According to the report, Avon Lake Patrol Officers were sent to the home for a welfare check at 1:18 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Officers saw a suspicious condition inside the house and requested detectives to come to the scene, police said.

Police said officers and detectives entered the home and found the two adults and two children shot dead.

Their names have not yet been released.

The Lorain County Coroner was notified of the suspected murder-suicide, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Avon Lake Detective Bureau with this investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255. It’s available 24 hours.

