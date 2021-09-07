2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tri-C hosts vaccination clinics across multiple campuses

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine for many different reasons.

“I decided to get vaccinated because I wanted to be around my grandparents,” said Khailand Kirkland, a student at Cuyahoga County Community College.

Kirkland says when he found out his school was giving out the vaccine, he jumped at the opportunity to get his second shot.

“It means a lot knowing they care a lot about students, faculty and staff and their health,” said Kirkland.

Johnnie Gibson who’s also a student at Tri-C got his first shot at a clinic on Tri-C’s eastern campus.

He says he wants to do his part to fight the virus.

“I just want to make sure I’m not putting others at risk, so if I can just do that then I’ll feel a lot safer,” said Gibson.

Tri-C is not mandating the vaccine, but school officials say they want to get as many students as possible vaccinated so they can return to in-person learning with fewer worries.

“Tri-C has really developed kind of a community atmosphere of we want people to be on-site,” said Joe Amschlinger, compliance and risk management at Tri-C.

Amschilinger says there will be multiple vaccination clinics popping up on all of the school’s campuses so students have the chance to get vaccinated.

“A lot of times this is a touchpoint for people, whether they’re using a computer or meet with a professor… we look at it not just like a college but a place for our students and community to come,” said Amschilinger. “So we think it’s important to have that availability.”

