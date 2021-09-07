2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals arrest dance teacher wanted for raping former students

Desmond Beasley (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
Desmond Beasley (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old dance teacher indicted on multiple criminal counts for allegedly sexually assaulting former students was arrested at a home in Bedford Tuesday morning.

U.S. Marshals said Desmond Beasley was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 800 block of High Street.

Last week, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Beasley on eight counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and one count of attempted rape.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the victims range in age from 13 to 18 years old and were his former students from the Parma dance studio he worked at, Dance, Dance Dance.

“Anyone who preys on children will be a top priority of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. No stone will go unturned until predators like this are off the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

U.s. Marshals are also currently searching Beasley’s place in Little Rock, AR for any other evidence.

Elliott said all of Beasley’s belongings are still at the Arkansas home.

Beasley is now locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be arraigned Sept. 29.

Anyone with information regarding alleged crimes committed by Beasley should call your local police department or the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

