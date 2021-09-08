2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

