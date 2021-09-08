Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom, dad and their two sons were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday afternoon.

Avon Lake police discovered the bodies of Jeffrey Hull, 50, Heidi Hull, 46, Garrett Hull, 9, and Grant Hull, 6, just after 1 p.m.

Officers were called to the English Turn home for a welfare check.

When the first officers arrived, they said they observed a “suspicious condition” inside the home and requested detectives to respond.

When officers and detectives entered the home, they found all four family members deceased from gunshot wounds.

Avon Lake City Schools sent an email to ALCS staff confirming the children were students at Erieview Elementary School:

Dear Colleagues,

This afternoon, we learned the tragic news that we lost one of our Avon Lake families, including two students at Erieview Elementary School. We have arranged to have grief counselors at Erieview tomorrow morning to work with staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our colleagues at Erieview, as well as all of our students and families in the Avon Lake Community.

We are unable to release any additional details at this time.

Sincerely,

Bob Scott, Superintendent

Dr. Jack Dibee, Assistant Superintendent

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Avon Lake Detective Bureau with this investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255. It’s available 24 hours.

