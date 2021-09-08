2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baker Mayfield: Chiefs are “the gold standard”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will find out quickly where they stand in the AFC, as week 1 sends them to Kansas City for a date with the 2-time conference champion Chiefs.

“They have been top of the top in the AFC for the past decade or so,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday. “They are highly competitive so it is good for us to play somebody like that, but it is all about the next game. We are playing the Chiefs this week. Hopefully and obviously looking for a win, and then move on to the next one after that. You try and improve each week. This week, we are trying to do our job.”

KC eliminated the Browns from last year’s playoffs despite Mahomes missing the second half with an injury.

The rematch is Sunday at 4:25 pm on CBS.

