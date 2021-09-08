Cleveland ambulance taken out of service after breaking down on way to call
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS is down one ambulance after a unit broke down Friday.
A city spokesperson said the ambulance had a “mechanical issue” while crews were headed to a call.
“The unit was enroute to a call at the time the mechanical issue occurred, and they were not transporting a patient,” the spokesperson said in an email to 19 News.
According to the spokesperson, a second ambulance did not respond because the patient couldn’t be located.
As of Wednesday, the ambulance is still out of service.
