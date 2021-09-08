2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland ambulance taken out of service after breaking down on way to call

Cleveland EMS ambulance (File photo)
Cleveland EMS ambulance (File photo)(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS is down one ambulance after a unit broke down Friday.

A city spokesperson said the ambulance had a “mechanical issue” while crews were headed to a call.

“The unit was enroute to a call at the time the mechanical issue occurred, and they were not transporting a patient,” the spokesperson said in an email to 19 News.

According to the spokesperson, a second ambulance did not respond because the patient couldn’t be located.

As of Wednesday, the ambulance is still out of service.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Brandon Terrell Johnson
Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,823 new COVID-19 cases
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police find man murdered near Train Park