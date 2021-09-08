Cleveland ambulance taken out of service after breaking down on way to call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS is down one ambulance after a unit broke down Friday.

A city spokesperson said the ambulance had a “mechanical issue” while crews were headed to a call.

“The unit was enroute to a call at the time the mechanical issue occurred, and they were not transporting a patient,” the spokesperson said in an email to 19 News.

According to the spokesperson, a second ambulance did not respond because the patient couldn’t be located.

As of Wednesday, the ambulance is still out of service.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.