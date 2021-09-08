Cleveland police find man murdered near Train Park
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered early Wednesday on the city’s West side.
According to police, officers were called out W. 47th Street around 1 a.m.
The victim’s body was found inside a car in an alley behind Train Park.
His name is not yet being released and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.
