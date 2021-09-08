Cleveland police find man murdered near Train Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered early Wednesday on the city’s West side.

According to police, officers were called out W. 47th Street around 1 a.m.

EMS and Cleveland Police were called to W47th street in an alley behind Train Park. They found a man slump ed behind the wheel of a car. The victim appeared to be shot and DOA. Cleveland Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/nGvTn48JXj — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 8, 2021

The victim’s body was found inside a car in an alley behind Train Park.

His name is not yet being released and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.