Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

Brandon Terrell Johnson
Brandon Terrell Johnson(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who is missing and endangered.

Brandon Terrell Johnson left home without permission Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

He was last seen in the 500 block of E. 143th Street in Cleveland.

The report said Johnson was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt with a green design and a black and red backpack.

Johnson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs about 95 pounds, according to the report. His eyes are brown.

Call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you see Brandon Terrell Johnson or know his location.

