Death penalty arson trial continues for Akron man suspected of killing 9 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Akron, the trial for the man accused of intentionally setting three fires and killing a total of nine people resumed on Wednesday following an extended recess over the holiday weekend.

Stanley Ford’s second trial is taking place again in a Summit County Common Pleas courtroom.

Last week, jurors heard a video deposition from one of Ford’s former neighbors.

Ford, the 62-year-old suspect, is accused of setting the three fires, beginning in April 2016:

The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017, at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire; nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

The victims were identified as:

Jared Boggs, 14 Daisia Huggins, 6 Kyle Huggins, 5 Alivia Huggins, 3 Cameron Huggins, 16 months old Dennis Huggins, 35 Angela Boggs, 38 Lindell Lewis, 56 Gloria Jean Hart, 61

A mistrial was initially declared for Ford in June 2020 during the first criminal proceedings. Shortly after meeting with jurors, Judge Christine Croce called the mistrial because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trial while still practicing safe COVID-19 protocols.

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one he allegedly set on fire.

Ford, who was arrested in May 2017, faces the death penalty if convicted.

