Doobie Brothers postpone show at Blossom due to Covid

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Doobie Brothers have postponed Thursday’s performance at Blossom Music Center after a member of their touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The band also postponed upcoming shows in Noblesville, IN and Grand Rapids, MI.

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, because they will be valid when the new dates are announced.

