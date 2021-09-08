2 Strong 4 Bullies
Doobie Brothers postpone show at Blossom due to Covid

(KKTV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Doobie Brothers have postponed Thursday’s performance at Blossom Music Center after a member of their touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The band also postponed upcoming shows in Noblesville, IN and Grand Rapids, MI.

Doobie Brothers cancel 3 upcoming shows

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, because they will be valid when the new dates are announced.

