Hit and run driver crashes into North Olmsted driveway, totaling 2 cars (video)

(Source: homeowner)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old Middleburg Heights woman was cited by police after she lost control of her car, drove off the road and slammed into two cars parked in a driveway.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5 in the Bretton Ridge subdivision.

According to North Olmsted police, Amy Jarrell was north on Somerset Drive, heading towards Stewart Drive.

Jarrell went off the road, struck a light pole on the front lawn and continued onto the driveway of a home in the 29000 block of Stewart Drive, where she crashed into two parked cars, totaling both of them.

The homeowner’s surveillance camera captured the accident.

Well atleast no one got hurt but seriously. The people drove off and totaled both cars in my driveway!

Posted by Sarah Zuk on Sunday, September 5, 2021

North Olmsted police said Jarrell drove off after the accident.

Her car was later located at Patton’s Towing on Lorain Road.

Jarrell was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was cited for failure to control.

