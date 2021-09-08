2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LIVE / Body of US Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed during Kabul airport attack, returns to Ohio

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of United States Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton Soviak will be flown back to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning.

A procession will be held for Soviak, one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Soviak’s body is scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at approximately 10:25 a.m. A procession with first responders and military personnel from the airport to Soviak’s hometown of Berlin Heights in Erie County will immediately follow.

The 22-year-old was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Ohio Navy Hospitalman killed in Kabul terror attack

Calling hours will be held at Edison High School Field House on Sunday with funeral services planned for 11 a.m. at Edison High School Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead

Latest News

A community preparing to honor a fallen man who served our country. The body of Northeast Ohio...
Northeast Ohio prepares for return of Navy Hospital Corpsman killed in Afghanistan
(Source: Portage County APL)
1 horse dies after being rescued by Portage Animal Protective League, 5 others recovering
U.S. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak
Funeral plans shared for Ohio sailor killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing
Residents attend the 49th annual Cleveland Labor Day parade.
Cleveland residents mark Labor Day 2021 with parade celebration