Man sentenced for stabbing Erie County Golden Corral employee to death

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was found guilty by jury of murdering a Golden Corral employee in Perkins Towns will face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday.

The hearing for Demetrius Hall is scheduled for approximately 2:15 p.m.

According to investigators, Hall stabbed 32-year-old Cevin Stanley to death in December 2019.

Detectives initially said Hall was a customer inside the Milan Road restaurant when he got into an argument with Stanley, who was a Golden Corral cook.

Workers took Stanley outside to calm him down, but Hall then approached and fatally stabbed him.

Stanley walked back inside the restaurant before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cevin Stanley (Family)

This story will be updated.

