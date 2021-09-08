2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooling trend next few days

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is working through this morning. The showers and storms will move out. The clouds scatter out this afternoon. High temperatures middle to upper 70s. The air mass continues to cool tonight and tomorrow. A dip in the jet stream across the Great Lakes. Look for a few lake effect showers and storms to develop later tonight. Temperatures dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. A few showers and storms around tomorrow. Potential for waterspouts will be there. Best risk of rain tomorrow will be east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow only around 70 degrees. Some lake effect clouds Friday. A small chance of a shower or storm east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range for most.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Corrin Stacey
Mother arrested after Sandusky police say her child became sick from eating marijuana edibles

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/7/2021
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy afternoon and warmer on Tuesday, showers arrive Wednesday morning
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy afternoon and warmer on Tuesday, showers arrive Wednesday morning
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy afternoon and warmer on Tuesday, showers arrive Wednesday morning
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Windy afternoon and warmer on Tuesday, showers arrive Wednesday morning