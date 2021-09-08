Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooling trend next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is working through this morning. The showers and storms will move out. The clouds scatter out this afternoon. High temperatures middle to upper 70s. The air mass continues to cool tonight and tomorrow. A dip in the jet stream across the Great Lakes. Look for a few lake effect showers and storms to develop later tonight. Temperatures dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. A few showers and storms around tomorrow. Potential for waterspouts will be there. Best risk of rain tomorrow will be east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow only around 70 degrees. Some lake effect clouds Friday. A small chance of a shower or storm east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range for most.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.