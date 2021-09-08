2 Strong 4 Bullies
Procession for Corpsman Maxton Soviak passes by Edison High School in Milan

By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A giant American Flag held high by two fire department ladder trucks hung over State Route 113, just in front of Edison High School as the high school students silently marched out of their classrooms and lined the road.

The students were joined by community members, many of them veterans, as they waited for the processional that would bring the body of Edison High School graduate and Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak home after he was killed, in action, in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber.

Matt Muscatello and his family came from Vermilion to pay their respects, Muscatello a veteran Marine, served four years, including a stint in Iraq.

“We didn’t know Max, we’re from around the corner, but that’s what you do as a community, you gotta pay respect to the fallen soldiers that are protecting this country,” he said.

And that respect was paid by complete silence as the procession that would end at a funeral home in nearby Berlin Heights, Corpsman Soviak’s hometown, passed by.

Barbara Lilje was a longtime elementary school teacher in the district; she remembered the day Maxton was born and now mourned his loss.

She remembered a boy who always was quick to smile and the parent-teacher conferences with his mother.

“I have been praying for them, and I hope they find peace, and I hope they can treasure the memories that they have, and I know they will,” she said.

The procession was just about ten minutes long with police, fire, and EMS from departments all over northeast Ohio.

