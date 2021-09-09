2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-year-old pleads guilty to Akron murder

Marquis Felder, 20, pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for...
Marquis Felder, 20, pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 28 years.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that Marquis Felder, 20, of Akron pled guilty in connection to a 2019 shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

On June 26, 2019, Felder and two others went to a home on Rowe Street in Akron and attempted to rob the people inside, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office

The three began shooting, resulting in 34-year-old Brandon Varner’s death.

39-year-old Terica Poole, 24-year-old Marquis Locket, and a 12-year-old boy were shot and injured, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Felder pled guilty to:

  • Aggravated murder with a gun specification-a special felony
  • Aggravated burglary with a gun specification-a felony of the 1st degree
  • Attempted murder with a gun specification-a felony of the 1st degree
  • Two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications-felonies of the 2nd degree

Following his guilty plea, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield sentenced Felder to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

Four other co-defendants are charged in connection with the shooting and are awaiting trial.

