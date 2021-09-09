2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers

Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.(Source: Amazon/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon has announced a new perk to attract and retain hourly employees.

The tech giant is offering to pay tuition, fees and books for U.S. workers who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

This benefit extends to Amazon’s more than 750,000 warehouse, transportation and other hourly employees.

Workers must be at the company for 90 days to qualify for the benefit, and they have to continue working part-time or full-time while taking classes.

Workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods are not eligible for the new program.

Other large retailers like Walmart and Target have also beefed up their college benefit programs recently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Department to review police force in Columbus, Ohio
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination