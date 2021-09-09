2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton woman leads troopers on chase with her kids in car, OSHP says
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers on a chase with her kids in the car.

Cokeshia Powe, of Canton, was charged with failure to comply/fleeing and endangering children, OSHP said in an email.

The pursuit happened Monday morning on I-77 in Stark County.

OSHP said Powe did not pull over when a trooper tried to stop her for speeding, leading to a pursuit.

With help from Summit County Sheriff deputies, troopers stopped her car near Route 224, the email said.

After the pursuit ended, deputies and troopers took Powe to the Summit County Jail.

OSHP said three of Powe’s children were in the car; the youngest was 17 years old.

