Cleveland Comeback: Former Progressive Field culinary team now fields Go Buddha Eatery

By Jen Picciano
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Many people are leading very different lives and doing different jobs than when the pandemic began. One local chef turned lemons into lemonade, turning furlough into a real Cleveland Comeback.

When we last checked in with Chef Joshua Ingraham, he was the Executive Chef at Progressive Field, preparing menus and meals for tens of thousands of fans.

When the culinary team got furloughed, at the onset of the pandemic, he was at a crossroads.

“We banded together and decided to bring the team that was from Progressive Field in to go buddha. We took our side project, our side hustle, and made it a real thing. Haven’t looked back since then,” Ingraham said.

They grew their plant-based Go Buddha Meals brand from a meal subscription and delivery service to a brick and mortar eatery in Rocky River.

But the transition wasn’t an overnight success.

“Many days, we’d look into a very empty parking lot and wonder if we were going to make it into the next week,” Ingraham said.

Ingraham says they leaned on the confidence they have in their product.

“We’ve met a lot of people along the way who need help living a healthier life; that’s why we say eat happiness. Because we believe food is the mechanism for you to live a better life,” he said.

Now that their brick-and-mortar eatery is up and running, they’re expanding to healthy food ATMs like the Refuel station they have in Rocky River.

It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They have another one opening in Tremont, and they’re expanding to the east side and west side very soon.

“I’ve been wanting to start a food riot for the longest time,” Ingraham said.

They’re teaming up with athletic complexes, mid-rises, and functional medicine doctors to help him do just that.

