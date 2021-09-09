1 person killed in boarding house fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed in a fire at a boarding house on the city’s West side around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Cleveland firefighters said the victim, a man in his 60′s, was brought out from the first floor of the building in the 9900 block of Denison Avenue and rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Fire at Denison Avenue and W. 99th Street on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland firefighters rescued six residents trapped on the second floor.

Avoid the area; W. 99 & Denison ave

Building for fire. Occupants trapped.

Your Cleveland Firefighters are working to rescue victims. pic.twitter.com/cdQPXfdtqn — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) September 9, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters said it did start on the first floor.

No firefighters were injured.

