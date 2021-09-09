1 person killed in boarding house fire on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed in a fire at a boarding house on the city’s West side around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Cleveland firefighters said the victim, a man in his 60′s, was brought out from the first floor of the building in the 9900 block of Denison Avenue and rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.
Cleveland firefighters rescued six residents trapped on the second floor.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters said it did start on the first floor.
No firefighters were injured.
