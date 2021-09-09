Cleveland police release photos of murder suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman that are suspects in an attack at Lucky’s Beverage that resulted in a man’s death.

The victim’s name was Kevin Smith, 62-years-old, a disabled military veteran., who died on Sept. 2 from his injuries.

On Aug. 22, officers responded to a call for a man assaulted inside Lucky’s Beverage at 1082 East 105th Street around 11:20 p.m.

Smith was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for treatment, according to the Cleveland Police.

Investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with the woman inside of the store and the woman began to throw bottles at Smith.

A man entered the store and sucker-punched the victim, who then fell to the floor unconscious.

The man and woman then fled the store, according to the police.

Detectives are working with the VA to find the next of kin.

Anyone with information relative to the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died. (Cleveland Police)

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

