2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police release photos of murder suspects

Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where...
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died.(Cleveland Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman that are suspects in an attack at Lucky’s Beverage that resulted in a man’s death.

The victim’s name was Kevin Smith, 62-years-old, a disabled military veteran., who died on Sept. 2 from his injuries.

On Aug. 22, officers responded to a call for a man assaulted inside Lucky’s Beverage at 1082 East 105th Street around 11:20 p.m.

Smith was transported to University Hospitals by EMS for treatment, according to the Cleveland Police.

Investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with the woman inside of the store and the woman began to throw bottles at Smith.

A man entered the store and sucker-punched the victim, who then fell to the floor unconscious.

The man and woman then fled the store, according to the police.

Detectives are working with the VA to find the next of kin.

Anyone with information relative to the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where...
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died.(Cleveland Police)
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where...
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died.(Cleveland Police)
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where...
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died.(Cleveland Police)
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where...
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died.(Cleveland Police)
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where...
Cleveland police are looking to identify suspects involved in Lucky's Beverage assault where the victim later died.(Cleveland Police)

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Marquis Felder, 20, pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for...
20-year-old pleads guilty to Akron murder
(Source: WOIO)
1 person killed in boarding house fire on Cleveland’s West Side
(Source: FBI)
Woman robs Cuyahoga Falls bank, hands teller threatening note
Brandon Terrell Johnson
Cleveland police find missing 12-year-old boy