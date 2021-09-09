Closing arguments in the corruption trial for the former Cuyahoga County Jail Director

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Closing arguments will be heard Thursday in the corruption trial for Kenneth Mills, the former Cuyahoga County Jail Director.

The defense attorneys finished calling witnesses Wednesday and Mills did not take the stand in his own defense.

Seven inmates died while Mills was the director of the Cuyahoga County Jail.

During the trial, prosecutors pointed out, under his watch, inmates were deprived of proper health care, shelter or food.

Mills is charged with one count of tampering with records, two counts of falsification and two counts of dereliction of duty.

The trial is being heard in front of a visiting judge.

