COVID-19 in Ohio: Get the latest update from Ohio’s top doctor

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s top doctor will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday, as cases continue to surge in the state.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth.

The virtual press conference is set for 11 a.m. Watch in the video player below.

