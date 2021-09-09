2 Strong 4 Bullies
As COVID cases grow parents keep watchful eye on local schools

By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio parents are keeping a close watch on their local school districts as COVID cases continue to rise and cases among students force educators to take the necessary steps to keep school buildings open.

The Willoughby Eastlake District has shifted from a mask recommendation, in place when the school year started, to a district-wide mask mandate as cases rose in the district.

The Aurora schools started with a mandate in the lower grades and a recommendation in the upper grades but that has since changed to a district-wide mask mandate.

Janelle Hoffart has a daughter in the North Olmsted schools, a junior she has been vaccinated, as have most of her friends, and Hoffart prefers her daughter be in the classroom but it does not keep her from worrying.

“I am definitely pretty nervous about it,” she said, “I still worry she could be a carrier for it, she could bring it home, I have a little one who is not vaccinated so I worry about that.”

Hoffart said while she prefers her daughter stay in school she would be supportive of a return to virtual classrooms if cases continue to rise.

Mentor schools started the year with a district-wide mask mandate largely because they believed a low vaccination rate among high school students could force the district into a situation where they had multiple students out as close contacts.

Jamie Sharp has a daughter at St. Paul School in Westlake and prefers her to stay in the classroom but she still takes precautions every day.

“We do take her temperature every morning and make sure she is feeling okay and I talk to her every day about how she is feeling and she knows some of the symptoms,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

