How will Northeast Ohio remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks? (list of events)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

Several communities in Northeast Ohio are hosting events to honor the memory of those who died.

Below is a list of local events.

AKRON: The city of Akron, the Akron Fire Department, the Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330, the Summit County Executive's Office and the University of Akron will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It starts at 8 a.m. at InfoCision Stadium, located at 375 E. Exchange St.

CANTON: Canton Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial Climb. It starts at 8 a.m. at at the McKinley Presidential Monument.

CHAGRIN FALLS: The Chagrin Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a memorial ceremony. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club, located at 231 S. Main St.

STOW: The city of Stow will host a memorial ceremony, featuring a performance from the high school choir, bell ringing and a history presentation. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at Stow City Center Memorial Site, located at 3760 Darrow Road.

CLEVELAND: The Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument is hosting a two-part ceremony. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at the monument, located at 3 Public Square. The second half starts at 11 a.m.

CLEVELAND: The VA will host a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in partnership with the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism, University Circle, Inc. and additional community partners. It starts at 8:40 a.m. at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

STRONGSVILLE: The Strongsville VFW Post 3345 will host a remembrance ceremony and dedication for the First Responders’ Memorial. It starts at 11 a.m. at 17900 Strongsville Blvd.

BEREA: The city of Berea and the Veterans Outreach Office will host a memorial service. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Triangle.

ELYRIA: There will be a candle-lighting ceremony for 9/11 victims. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Ely Square Gazebo.

If you know of an event not included in our list, please send an email at 19tips@woio.com.

