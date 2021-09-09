2 Strong 4 Bullies
How will Northeast Ohio remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks? (list of events)

A couple embraces on the Brooklyn Promenade as the Tribute in Light rises above the lower...
A couple embraces on the Brooklyn Promenade as the Tribute in Light rises above the lower Manhattan skyline Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. The two blue pillars of light provide a visual reminder of how the Twin Towers, destroyed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, once stood above the city skyline. (WTVG)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

Several communities in Northeast Ohio are hosting events to honor the memory of those who died.

Below is a list of local events.

  • AKRON: The city of Akron, the Akron Fire Department, the Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330, the Summit County Executive’s Office and the University of Akron will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It starts at 8 a.m. at InfoCision Stadium, located at 375 E. Exchange St.
  • CANTON: Canton Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial Climb. It starts at 8 a.m. at at the McKinley Presidential Monument.
  • CHAGRIN FALLS: The Chagrin Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a memorial ceremony. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club, located at 231 S. Main St.
  • STOW: The city of Stow will host a memorial ceremony, featuring a performance from the high school choir, bell ringing and a history presentation. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at Stow City Center Memorial Site, located at 3760 Darrow Road.
  • CLEVELAND: The Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument is hosting a two-part ceremony. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at the monument, located at 3 Public Square. The second half starts at 11 a.m.
  • CLEVELAND: The VA will host a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in partnership with the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism, University Circle, Inc. and additional community partners. It starts at 8:40 a.m. at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.
  • STRONGSVILLE: The Strongsville VFW Post 3345 will host a remembrance ceremony and dedication for the First Responders’ Memorial. It starts at 11 a.m. at 17900 Strongsville Blvd.
  • BEREA: The city of Berea and the Veterans Outreach Office will host a memorial service. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Triangle.
  • ELYRIA: There will be a candle-lighting ceremony for 9/11 victims. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Ely Square Gazebo.

If you know of an event not included in our list, please send an email at 19tips@woio.com.

