Hundreds line the streets in Berlin Heights to honor Maxton Soviak

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Berlin Heights Wednesday to honor a hometown hero, Maxton Soviak.

Soviak was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

The remains of the 22-year-old Berlin Heights native were flown back to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning with an emotional procession to his hometown immediately following the arrival.

“Everyone always says that freedom isn’t free and this is the loss that hits home,” said Tory Bleile, one of Soviak’s friend and former classmate.

Bleile showed up early to secure a prime spot to watch the procession along Main Street, wearing a shirt she designed honoring Soviak.

Dalton Burnes, one of Soviak’s former teammates at Edison High School, also turned out to show his support.

“Max was a really great dude with a huge heart. Whatever he did with football and wrestling it was always 110 percent,” Burned told 19 News. “It really feels like he’s not just a friend but also a brother.”

Some words many used to describe Soviak include: ‘adventurous,’ ' kind ,’ and ‘caring.”

“It’s been a lost to the entire community, to Ohio, to the country as a whole for Max, his loss, as well as the twelve other fallen soldiers,” Bleile said. “His sacrifice, as well, as the others is unforgettable.”

Calling hours for Soviak will be held at Edison High School Field House on Sunday with funeral services planned for 11 a.m. at Edison High School Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13

