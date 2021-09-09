2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hundreds line the streets in Berlin Heights to honor Maxton Soviak

By Kristin Mazur
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Berlin Heights Wednesday to honor a hometown hero, Maxton Soviak.

Soviak was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

The remains of the 22-year-old Berlin Heights native were flown back to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning with an emotional procession to his hometown immediately following the arrival.

“Everyone always says that freedom isn’t free and this is the loss that hits home,” said Tory Bleile, one of Soviak’s friend and former classmate.

Bleile showed up early to secure a prime spot to watch the procession along Main Street, wearing a shirt she designed honoring Soviak.

Dalton Burnes, one of Soviak’s former teammates at Edison High School, also turned out to show his support.

“Max was a really great dude with a huge heart. Whatever he did with football and wrestling it was always 110 percent,” Burned told 19 News. “It really feels like he’s not just a friend but also a brother.”

Some words many used to describe Soviak include: ‘adventurous,’ ' kind ,’ and ‘caring.”

“It’s been a lost to the entire community, to Ohio, to the country as a whole for Max, his loss, as well as the twelve other fallen soldiers,” Bleile said. “His sacrifice, as well, as the others is unforgettable.”

Calling hours for Soviak will be held at Edison High School Field House on Sunday with funeral services planned for 11 a.m. at Edison High School Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Witnesses describe interactions with Akron man on trial for allegedly killing 9 in arson...
Death penalty arson trial continues for Akron man suspected of killing 9 people
Ross DiBello, candidate running for Mayor of Cleveland
Getting to know Ross DiBello, candidate for Cleveland Mayor
A processional bringing home the body of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak passed his alma mater,...
Procession for Corpsman Maxton Soviak passes by Edison High School in Milan
RTA shuts down Waterfront Line
RTA shuts down Waterfront Line due to safety concerns