Lorain Avenue reopened after fuel leak at Shell gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fuel leak from underground storage at a gas station closed Lorain Avenue for several hours Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Cleveland Fire HAZMAT crews responded to the Shell gas station located at W.150th and Lorain Avenue around 3 pm. after a call for a smell of gasoline coming from a nearby sewer.

According to a press release, an environmental cleanup subcontractor was called to the scene to remove the gasoline and eventually remove the tank.

Lorain Avenue was closed from W.150th to W.147th for close to four hours. RTA buses were rerouted.

Representatives from Ohio EPA, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewers, and Enviroserve were also called to investigate.

