Mentor residents get eyesore retention pond maintained by the city

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a weed-infested eyesore until the 19 News Troubleshooter team got involved.

Stephanie Armstrong came to the 19 News Troubleshooter team with a problem back in August. The retention pond behind her home was overgrown, not being maintained, making for one ugly view out of her window. Her neighbors were also frustrated.

“These weeds were actually 5-6 feet tall. So it is maintained much better,” said Armstrong.

The City of Mentor told 19 News, they’re responsible for maintaining the retention ponds at least twice a year.

19 News asked when this pond would receive its overdue maintenance. The city responded and said they would be in touch with Armstrong. The city followed through on their word.

“The city was very responsive, I was happy. The city engineer did come out from Mentor and they did check out this actual area and he was here and he did see how tall the weeds actually were. He did understand what we were talking about. He did promise us that it would be maintained twice a year. About two weeks after that they did attempt to cut the embankment,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong wants the city to keep its word for years to come.

“If they come out and cut one more time before winter that would be fantastic,” said Armstrong.

19 News reached out to the City of Mentor regarding the latest developments. The city plans on coming back to the retention pond soon to finish weed whacking. They say they’re encouraging neighbors to reach out to them with any issues. They also plan on maintaining the pond for a second time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.