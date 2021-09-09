Missing 12-year-old Euclid boy last seen on Sydney Drive playground
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are asking the community to help find 12-year-old Cameron Holiness after he went missing.
Police said he was last seen on the playground at the intersection of East 276th Street and Sidney Drive.
Call Euclid Police at 216-731-1234 and reference report #21-05212 if you see him or know where he may be.
