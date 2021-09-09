2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old Euclid boy last seen on Sydney Drive playground

Cameron Holiness
Cameron Holiness(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are asking the community to help find 12-year-old Cameron Holiness after he went missing.

Police said he was last seen on the playground at the intersection of East 276th Street and Sidney Drive.

Call Euclid Police at 216-731-1234 and reference report #21-05212 if you see him or know where he may be.

Cameron Holiness
Cameron Holiness(Euclid Police)
Cameron Holiness
Cameron Holiness(Euclid Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Cleveland 19 News update 9-9-2021
Cleveland 19 News update 9-9-2021
Go Buddha Eatery in Rocky River offers healthy, plant-based food.
Cleveland Comeback: Former Progressive Field culinary team now fields Go Buddha Eatery
Focus set on SUV fire Thursday in trial of accused Akron arsonist
Several investigators involved in the case of an accused arsonist in Akron took the stand...
Focus set on SUV fire Thursday in trial of accused Akron arsonist
A catalytic converter.
Prosecutors back Ohio bill aimed at catalytic converter theft