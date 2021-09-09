2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool today before the next warming trend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Feeling fallish today as a cool air mass is in place. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. We have a northwest wind. Lake effect moisture downwind with clouds and a few showers and storms around. Good waterspout potential with any of these showers. The best risk of rain will be east of Cleveland. risk of showers and storms tonight as well. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s. If you hang on to clouds the longest then you will only drop to around 60 degrees. Tomorrow will feature more of a partly cloudy sky for most of us. Still some lake effect clouds and a small chance of a showers east of Cleveland. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Warmer air builds in Saturday. The wind turns to the south and southwest. It’ll be a breezy afternoon. High temperatures sneaking back up to around the 80 degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

