Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening after they were struck by a car in Sharon Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said the accident happened around 9:25 p.m. on State Route 18, near State Road.

The driver, a 43-year-old Akron woman, was driving east on State Route 18, when she struck the pedestrian walking in the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Medina City Hospital and has not yet been identified.

The driver stopped after the accident and is cooperating with authorities.

